Hoge Finance Market Capitalization Tops $27.03 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and $95,975.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

