Hoge Finance Market Capitalization Tops $27.03 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and $95,975.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 24% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.
Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
