Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 4,575,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,369. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

