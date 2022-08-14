High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.9% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

