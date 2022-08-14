High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.