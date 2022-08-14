High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

