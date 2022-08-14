High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

