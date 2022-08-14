High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Humana by 90.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.45. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

