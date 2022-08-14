High Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $131.65 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

