High Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $478.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.50.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

