High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,010 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 444,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

