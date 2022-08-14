HEX (HEX) Price Up 42.2% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $12.44 billion and $19.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00510743 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.01924610 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001876 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00266538 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
