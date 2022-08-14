Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $10.16. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,911 shares.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
