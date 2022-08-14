Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

HLX stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

