Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $26.34 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

