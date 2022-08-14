Head-To-Head Contrast: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) versus Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MVB Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.3% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MVB Financial and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.81%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.02 million 3.02 $39.12 million $2.14 16.85 Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.83 $253.37 million $5.77 14.54

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Bank of Hawaii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 17.79% 10.43% 0.96% Bank of Hawaii 33.63% 17.98% 1.03%

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats MVB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

