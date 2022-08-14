HC Wainwright Increases RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $53.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Column Group LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.