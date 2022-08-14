HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $130,026.05 and $11,608.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063993 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

