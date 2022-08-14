HashBX (HBX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (HBX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. HashBX has a total market cap of $436,985.59 and $2,771.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashBX has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065132 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.