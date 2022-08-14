HashBX (HBX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (HBX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, HashBX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $425,074.76 and approximately $1,700.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

