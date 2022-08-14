Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 241,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Happiness Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

