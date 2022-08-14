Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 9,061,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

