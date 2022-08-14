Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 205,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,418. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

