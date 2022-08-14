Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.08.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 808.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

