Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

