H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in July

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,332,100 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 957,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $15.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

