Grid+ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002386 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

