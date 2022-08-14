Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Greenland Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Greenland Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
About Greenland Minerals
