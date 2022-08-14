Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

