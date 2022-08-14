Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLBGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Price Performance

GPLB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720. Green Planet Bioengineering has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.