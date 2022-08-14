Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Price Performance

GPLB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720. Green Planet Bioengineering has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

