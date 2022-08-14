Gravity Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $213.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.
Gravity Finance Coin Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
