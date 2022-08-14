Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$73.34 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.45.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

