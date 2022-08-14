Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 590.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

