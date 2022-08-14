GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including pension funds, sovereign funds, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GQG Partners Inc is a subsidiary of QVFT LLC.

