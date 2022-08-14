GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
About GQG Partners
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.