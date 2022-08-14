Golos Blockchain Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $505,729.56 and $607.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 305,877,650 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

