Golem (GLM) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Golem (GLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $287.46 million and $35.46 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.