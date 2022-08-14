GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $4,256.48 and $51.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00260187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

