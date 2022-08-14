GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Up 4.4% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $312,267.81 and approximately $92.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.31 or 0.08084682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00172540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00264229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00680964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00583419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005545 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

