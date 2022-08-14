Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

