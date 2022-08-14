Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Aug 14th, 2022

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWRGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$18.80 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

