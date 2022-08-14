Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$18.80 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Global Water Resources
