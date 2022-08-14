Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Up 43.7% in July

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 241,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,751. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

