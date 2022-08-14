Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.09 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

