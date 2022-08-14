Getty Images’ (GETY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %

Getty Images stock opened at 30.86 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of 8.08 and a 52-week high of 37.88.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

