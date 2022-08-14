Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $324.21 million and approximately $898,066.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 326,199,338 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.