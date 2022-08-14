Geeq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $434,128.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $434,128.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064510 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.