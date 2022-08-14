GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GB Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $5.47 on Friday. GB Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.
About GB Group
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GB Group (GBGPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.