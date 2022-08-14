GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $5.47 on Friday. GB Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

