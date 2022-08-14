Gator Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

