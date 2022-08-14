Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires 145,700 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

BCS opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

