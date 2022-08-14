Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 301,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,234. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.