Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,308,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 2,826,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,089.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $5.96 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

