Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,308,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 2,826,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,089.0 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $5.96 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.91.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.