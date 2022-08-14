Gaj Finance (GAJ) One Day Volume Tops $104.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $18,539.76 and approximately $104.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013911 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
